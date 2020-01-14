Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 154,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after buying an additional 76,219 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $140.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,057. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average of $115.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 4,615 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,059,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 929 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 1,575,504 shares worth $191,219,312. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

