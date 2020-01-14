Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $3.19 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 99.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 19.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on UDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.55.

UDR stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 42,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,119. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). UDR had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

