Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total transaction of $5,413,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,637,072.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.52. 685,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $276.48. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.04 and a 200-day moving average of $255.81.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.70.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.