Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Westrock were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the second quarter worth about $398,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 82.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westrock by 388.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,038,630.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 255,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,378,523 over the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Westrock stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,440. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.64. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.