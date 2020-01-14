Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,406 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 460.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of AUB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,563. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05. Union Bankshares Corporation has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $184.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million.

AUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other Union Bankshares news, insider Low Robin acquired 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $25,055.78. Also, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $49,205.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

