Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,729 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 25,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

NYSE UTX traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $151.90. 805,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,472. The company has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.94. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $154.65.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

