Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 280 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $95.44. 108,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.86%.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

