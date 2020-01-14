Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 15,347 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,830,883. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.929 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

