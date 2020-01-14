Atlas Brown Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,712,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,838,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,582,000 after acquiring an additional 230,073 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,255,000 after buying an additional 279,023 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,425. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $134.46 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

