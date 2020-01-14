Atlas Brown Inc. Has $3.02 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.9% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 114,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 895,023 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.03. 6,445,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,218,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.