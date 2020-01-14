Atlas Brown Inc. Invests $297,000 in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,581.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $257.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.45.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $286.00. 3,256,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.03 and a 200 day moving average of $254.57. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

