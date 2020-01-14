Atlas Brown Inc. Lowers Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its position in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,082,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 118,589 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 355,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 33,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 34,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $102,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 229 shares of company stock valued at $8,887 and sold 7,756 shares valued at $312,056. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

SYBT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,018. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $912.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

