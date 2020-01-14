Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aurora Cannabis to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.86.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 905,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,771,000 after purchasing an additional 522,165 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 203,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

