Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADSK. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.50.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $190.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,734.27, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,401 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Autodesk by 45.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 6.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Autodesk by 7.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

