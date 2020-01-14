Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autodesk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.50.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $191.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,738.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.22. Autodesk has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $193.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

