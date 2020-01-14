AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,400 by Analysts at Bank of America

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,400 ($71.03) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,298.33 ($56.54).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

LON:AVV opened at GBX 4,830 ($63.54) on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,352 ($30.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,754 ($62.54). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,625.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,103.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.26%.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.