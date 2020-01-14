Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Axis Capital accounts for approximately 3.4% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axis Capital in the second quarter valued at $65,303,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Axis Capital by 266.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,395,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,568 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Axis Capital by 14.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,331,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,652,000 after acquiring an additional 812,096 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Axis Capital by 29.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,706,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,448,000 after acquiring an additional 608,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Axis Capital by 70.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 687,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after acquiring an additional 283,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $60.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.29.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.21). Axis Capital had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Axis Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXS. TheStreet cut shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

