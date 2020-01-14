Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Up 20%

Azincourt Energy Corp (CVE:AAZ) shares were up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 150,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 326,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits. The company primarily owns a 10% interest in the Patterson Lake North project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

