Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Up 20%

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Azincourt Energy Corp (CVE:AAZ) shares were up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 150,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 326,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits. The company primarily owns a 10% interest in the Patterson Lake North project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit