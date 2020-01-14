B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 183,927 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 183,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $1,872,376.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 94,151 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $954,691.14.

On Wednesday, October 30th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $68,850.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,000,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00.

NASDAQ RILY traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.72. 40,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,644. The stock has a market cap of $700.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 9.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RILY shares. BidaskClub downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.