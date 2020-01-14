B. Riley Trims Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Target Price to $43.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.73.

SIX opened at $35.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $64.28.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Roedel purchased 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $249,864.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,738 shares in the company, valued at $738,647.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Luther purchased 2,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,571.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,787 shares of company stock worth $850,397. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 473,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 190.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 74,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,816,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

