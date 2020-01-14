Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Ball stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67. Ball has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,091 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,190,894.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 448,787 shares in the company, valued at $33,214,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $984,762.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,057,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,882,505. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,877,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,721,060,000 after purchasing an additional 139,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,286,000 after purchasing an additional 703,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ball by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,153,000 after purchasing an additional 294,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ball by 448.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,160,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ball by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,865,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,541,000 after purchasing an additional 632,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

