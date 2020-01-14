Ballast Inc. Acquires 1,306 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 3.2% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 266,787 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 10,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $255.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.88. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.56 and a fifty-two week high of $255.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.6513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

