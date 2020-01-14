Ballast Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,984 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Ballast Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $7,700,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $22,735,000. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $7,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.37. 146,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,680. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

