Ballast Inc. Has $321,000 Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,987,000 after purchasing an additional 866,137 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19,144.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,214 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 114.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,268,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after purchasing an additional 677,607 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 787,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,914,000 after purchasing an additional 99,512 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,292,000 after purchasing an additional 61,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

WH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,463. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

WH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

