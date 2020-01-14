Ballast Inc. Has $460,000 Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Ballast Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after buying an additional 67,094 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.33. The company had a trading volume of 985,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,839. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.32. The company has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

