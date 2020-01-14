Ballast Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 302,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 36,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 679,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after buying an additional 668,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 15,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.83. 4,860,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,432,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00. The company has a market cap of $243.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

