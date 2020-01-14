Ballast Inc. Has $6.89 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 3.8% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.35. 29,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,702. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $137.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.1535 dividend. This represents a $4.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

