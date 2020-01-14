Ballast Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 17,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.05. The company had a trading volume of 72,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,425. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $134.46 and a one year high of $182.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

