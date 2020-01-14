Ballast Inc. Purchases 1,892 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,212. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $35.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2121 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.