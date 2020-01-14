Ballew Advisors Inc Acquires 2,747 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,700. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0602 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

