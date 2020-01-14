Ballew Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.72. 534,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,800. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.49 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9101 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

