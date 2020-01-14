Banco Santander SA (BME:SAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander SA (BME:SAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €4.05 ($4.71).

SAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.05 ($4.71) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

