Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 3.4% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

