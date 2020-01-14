Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BARC. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 205.64 ($2.71).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 181.30 ($2.38) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion and a PE ratio of 17.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 177.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.12. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

In related news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 473,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

