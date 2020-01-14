Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of BTE stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.79. 2,666,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,021,095. The firm has a market cap of $993.24 million and a PE ratio of -7.85. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.33 and a 1 year high of C$3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.78.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$424.60 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran acquired 29,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

