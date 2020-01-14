Beam Reaches Market Cap of $32.55 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00007044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Over the last week, Beam has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $32.55 million and approximately $37.96 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.04154243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00191110 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028056 BTC.

999 (999) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00042817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036674 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 53,143,880 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

