BeatzCoin Price Tops $0.0005 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $557,715.00 and $569.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000222 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

