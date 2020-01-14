Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires 3,750 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JD.Com by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,447 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in JD.Com by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,821,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $963,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in JD.Com by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,060,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $910,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JD.Com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,912,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $875,773,000 after purchasing an additional 236,922 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in JD.Com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 15,750,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $477,082,000 after purchasing an additional 709,226 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.Com alerts:

NASDAQ:JD opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,343.67 and a beta of 1.37.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. Equities analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.