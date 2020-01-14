Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 35,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $30.96.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1905 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.