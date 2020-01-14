Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Invests $79,000 in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,809,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,049,000 after buying an additional 1,527,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 1,395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,275,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after buying an additional 3,056,636 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 531.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,744,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 2,310,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after buying an additional 164,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNK stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.59. Mallinckrodt PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.56 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 111.44%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

