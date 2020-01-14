Belmont Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,880 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Starbucks comprises about 0.4% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $956,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 440,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $62.93 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

