Benchmark Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $28.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ON. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $25.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,543,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $271,141.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,858 shares of company stock worth $5,390,884. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $14,476,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 14,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 91,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 37,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

