Berenberg Bank Analysts Give K&S (ETR:SDF) a €10.00 Price Target

K&S (ETR:SDF) received a €10.00 ($11.63) price target from Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDF. Independent Research set a €12.20 ($14.19) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. K&S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.24 ($15.39).

Shares of K&S stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €10.31 ($11.99). 839,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.48. K&S has a 52-week low of €9.70 ($11.28) and a 52-week high of €18.61 ($21.64).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

