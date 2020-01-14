BHP Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,683 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,350% compared to the average daily volume of 185 call options.

BBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBL. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 98.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 156,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,616. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

