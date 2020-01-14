BHP Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,683 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,350% compared to the average daily volume of 185 call options.
BBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBL. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 98.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
