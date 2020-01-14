Binance Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.61 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $2.61 billion and $304.58 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for approximately $16.75 or 0.00191291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Bancor Network and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 104.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.04480299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00130887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bancor Network, IDEX, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, DDEX, FCoin, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi, AirSwap and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

