Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $41,151.00 and approximately $9,126.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00050434 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00074952 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,731.22 or 0.98967641 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053983 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,787,810,465 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

