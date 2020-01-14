bitUSD Price Tops $0.78 on Major Exchanges (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, bitUSD has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. bitUSD has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $456.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitUSD token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00008974 BTC on major exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.18 or 0.03866927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00188718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00126246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,601,660 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

