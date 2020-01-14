BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77, 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 33,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.
BLACKROCK 2022/COM Company Profile (NYSE:BGIO)
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.
