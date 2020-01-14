BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 20,980.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after purchasing an additional 891,658 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 665.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,780,000 after acquiring an additional 177,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,641,000 after acquiring an additional 112,605 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after acquiring an additional 100,075 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.28.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $4.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $518.32. 893,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,663. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.40 and a fifty-two week high of $525.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $500.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.78.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,567 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

