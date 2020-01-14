Block Array (ARY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $760.00

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Block Array has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar. Block Array has a total market capitalization of $8,105.00 and $760.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block Array token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Block Array alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.74 or 0.05768294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025578 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034127 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00122716 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Block Array Profile

Block Array (ARY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup . The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block Array Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block Array and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.